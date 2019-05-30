Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,295 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 383,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,295 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/bank-of-america-corp-de-buys-2295-shares-of-farmers-merchants-bancorp-inc-oh-fmao.html.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.