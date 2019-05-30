Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 151.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,715,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert purchased 14,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $51,016.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENZ opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.83%.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

