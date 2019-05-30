Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 95,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $8,756,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.98.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

