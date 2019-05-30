Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,767.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 813,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 788.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,661,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 114,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

NYSE F opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Thornton acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,414.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

