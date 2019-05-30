Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tech Data by 68.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tech Data by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 602.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Vetter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $220,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/balasa-dinverno-foltz-llc-buys-2194-shares-of-tech-data-corp-tecd.html.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.