Atheios (ATH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,090.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $42,050.00 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 16,956,583 coins and its circulating supply is 16,873,786 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

