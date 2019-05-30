ASX (ASX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.46

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$77.46 ($54.94) and last traded at A$77.43 ($54.91), with a volume of 73834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$76.42 ($54.20).
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58.
About ASX (ASX:ASX)
ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.
