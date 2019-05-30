ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$77.46 ($54.94) and last traded at A$77.43 ($54.91), with a volume of 73834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$76.42 ($54.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/asx-asx-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-77-46.html.

About ASX (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.