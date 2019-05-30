Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $146,000 in Boeing Co (BA) Stock

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.01.

BA opened at $348.80 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

