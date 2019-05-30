Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 42,133 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $126,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $129,512.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,709,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,462. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $235.60 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

