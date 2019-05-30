ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). ArQule posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 83.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

ARQL opened at $7.14 on Monday. ArQule has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ArQule by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 77,041 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArQule by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArQule by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 680,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 327,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArQule by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,325 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

