Arion (ARION) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $53,408.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00381596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.18 or 0.02246231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00160048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,436,521 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

