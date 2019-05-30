Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,057,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,947 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $129,830,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Microsoft by 62.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,772,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $317,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,134 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,094. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/ardevora-asset-management-llp-grows-position-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.