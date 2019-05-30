Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.57 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Synopsys accounts for about 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Schwarz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,506.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $547,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,255 shares of company stock valued at $21,905,644 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $124.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

