Aqua America Inc (WTR) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $33,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Aqua America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,400,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 256,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aqua America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 950,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of WTR opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

