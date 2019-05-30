Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $876.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.58.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

