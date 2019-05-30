Apache Co. (APA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Apache by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apache by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Apache by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 80,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apache by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Apache by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of APA opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

