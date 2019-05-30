ANSELL LTD/S (ANSLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut ANSELL LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. ANSELL LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

