Analyzing Innophos (IPHS) and Loop Industries (LOOP)

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Innophos and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innophos 4.30% 13.09% 5.38% Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innophos and Loop Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innophos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loop Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Loop Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Innophos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innophos and Loop Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innophos $801.84 million 0.66 $36.07 million $2.28 11.83 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -19.38

Innophos has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innophos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Innophos pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. Innophos pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Innophos has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Innophos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Innophos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innophos beats Loop Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of phosphate salts, as well as in food and beverages, and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors; and merchant green phosphoric acid. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

