Analyzing City (CHCO) and Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get City alerts:

This table compares City and Centerstate Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 31.16% 15.10% 1.81% Centerstate Bank 27.51% 10.11% 1.58%

This table compares City and Centerstate Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $224.46 million 5.52 $70.00 million $5.16 14.56 Centerstate Bank $565.76 million 5.26 $156.43 million N/A N/A

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than City.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. City pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for City and Centerstate Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 1 0 2.33 Centerstate Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00

City currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Centerstate Bank has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Centerstate Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than City.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerstate Bank has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats Centerstate Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. The company's loan products also comprise commercial loans to small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans consisting of loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. It also offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. In addition, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 126 full service banking offices throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama; 1 loan production office in Florida; and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.