Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Price Target at $388.33

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

RTO stock opened at GBX 375.10 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.77. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 393.80 ($5.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01.

In related news, insider Richard Solomons acquired 25,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

