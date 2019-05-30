Analysts Set Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) PT at $6,616.67

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,616.67 ($86.46).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPB shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($90.81) target price (down from GBX 8,530 ($111.46)) on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,800 ($88.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paddy Power Betfair to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Shares of LON:PPB traded down GBX 260 ($3.40) on Monday, hitting GBX 5,614 ($73.36). The company had a trading volume of 275,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a 1 year low of GBX 5,390 ($70.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,180 ($119.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share. This is a boost from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Paddy Power Betfair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,160 ($80.49) per share, with a total value of £43,120 ($56,343.92). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,862 ($76.60) per share, with a total value of £19,696.32 ($25,736.73). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,036 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,632.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.