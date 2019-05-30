Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Price Target at $74.48

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.32 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOOS opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canada Goose has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

