Analysts Expect TechTarget Inc (TTGT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $134,656.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $293,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,194 shares of company stock worth $2,369,022 over the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 124.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 308,138 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

