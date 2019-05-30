Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.16 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 72.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 214,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 45.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 117.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,864,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,801 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 427,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,721 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

