Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $400.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.90 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $345.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

FN stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,932.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,095,500 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.