Analysts Anticipate Cabot Corp (CBT) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cabot by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cabot by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 187,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cabot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 399,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 82,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,915. Cabot has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

