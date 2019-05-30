Amigo (AMGO) Upgraded by Numis Securities to “Buy”

Amigo (LON:AMGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amigo in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.86 ($3.89).

LON AMGO opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. Amigo has a 1 year low of GBX 145.06 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.95 ($4.12).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

