American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American Woodmark by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Woodmark by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 185,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,342. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.45 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

