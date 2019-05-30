American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.1% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

