American Financial Group (AFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $3,082,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $120,647.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,393,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6,774.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 226,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 223,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

