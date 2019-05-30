Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) SVP Randall R. Kirk Sells 37,776 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 26,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,084. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 277,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

