Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 887,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 221,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 159,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

