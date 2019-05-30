Alkermes (ALKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.07

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 195301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -320.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $144,479.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,550. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 354,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 246,426 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 267,838 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in Alkermes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 132,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

