Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avaya by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Numen Capital LLP bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.52. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.12%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

