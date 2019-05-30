Aircastle Limited (AYR) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aircastle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,136,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aircastle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,964,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after buying an additional 121,434 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,740,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 609,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,826,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.68. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Aircastle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYR. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aircastle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

