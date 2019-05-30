Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Air T were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Air T in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

AIRT opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

