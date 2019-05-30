Aigang Trading Down 2% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Aigang has a market cap of $238,924.00 and $14,519.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network. During the last week, Aigang has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.71 or 0.08682029 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038283 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

AIX is a token. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

