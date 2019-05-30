Advisor Group Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 59.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 445,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

