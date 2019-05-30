Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 62.5% in the third quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 325,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,779,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 732,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $324.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $165.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

