Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $4.46 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.46 or 0.03246890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.53 or 0.05343972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.01339070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00099783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.01084751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00340397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021545 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

