Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,635,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,031,000 after buying an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 119,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,157,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,928,000 after buying an additional 108,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

