Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 176,969 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,969 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/acadian-asset-management-llc-buys-176969-shares-of-brookfield-property-reit-inc-bpr.html.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.