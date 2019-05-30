Abjcoin Reaches Market Cap of $66,172.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Abjcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the dollar. Abjcoin has a market capitalization of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.14 or 2.30285801 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00069929 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Abjcoin Profile

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org . Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abjcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

