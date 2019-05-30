8,441 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.21 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

In other news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,638.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

