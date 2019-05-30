3,975 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.16. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

