$314.03 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $314.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.60 million and the highest is $316.07 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $32,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $321,865. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $654,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,193,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $677,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

