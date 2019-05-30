$299.00 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Corp (NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $299.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. Navient posted sales of $298.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Navient had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NAVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. 46,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,983. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Navient has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 84.6% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

