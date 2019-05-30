2,571 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/2571-shares-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed-acquired-by-affinity-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.