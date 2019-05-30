$24.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Corp (VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report $24.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Vericel posted sales of $19.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $113.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.48 million to $113.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.85 million to $150.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Vericel had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

VCEL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. 8,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.47. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.61 million, a PE ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,424.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $899,750. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

