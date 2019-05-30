$225.08 Million in Sales Expected for Aqua America Inc (WTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) to announce sales of $225.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.00 million. Aqua America reported sales of $211.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year sales of $886.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $894.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $932.10 million, with estimates ranging from $930.30 million to $935.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Aqua America by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. 783,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

